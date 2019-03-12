All apartments in Washington
1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:22 AM

1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

1350 Maryland Avenue Northeast · (240) 497-1700
Location

1350 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 408 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
gym
parking
garage
key fob access
GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED at $2,320.00 or if you don't need parking you can rent for $2150.00 !!Welcome to a new, modern 1 bed, 1 bath condo on bustling H ST Corridor. Acess wholefoods, trader Joes, fitness centers, boutiques, restaurants,UNION MARKET, bars and amazing nightlife right at your footsteps. This unit includes hardwood floors, beautiful southern exposure, Juliet balcony, smart thermostat, in unit washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, large master bedroom and bathroom. The building offers roof top, concierge from 10am-6pm, secure entry to building, keyless entry to unit. Trolley takes you to UNION STATION. Floor plans available upon request.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have any available units?
1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does offer parking.
Does 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE has units with dishwashers.
