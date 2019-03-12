1350 MARYLAND AVENUE NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities concierge gym parking garage key fob access

GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED at $2,320.00 or if you don't need parking you can rent for $2150.00 !!Welcome to a new, modern 1 bed, 1 bath condo on bustling H ST Corridor. Acess wholefoods, trader Joes, fitness centers, boutiques, restaurants,UNION MARKET, bars and amazing nightlife right at your footsteps. This unit includes hardwood floors, beautiful southern exposure, Juliet balcony, smart thermostat, in unit washer & dryer, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, large master bedroom and bathroom. The building offers roof top, concierge from 10am-6pm, secure entry to building, keyless entry to unit. Trolley takes you to UNION STATION. Floor plans available upon request.