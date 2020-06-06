135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, two & and a half bathroom townhome available for rent June 1st! Recently renovated two story home on Florida Ave near Shaw and New York Ave Metro, walking distance to local restaurants, grocery, library, and nightlife. Pet-friendly!

Property Highlights:

- 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, powder room on the main level

- Recently renovated kitchen

-Hardwood floors throughout

- Washer and Dryer on the floor where all bedrooms are located

- Exposed brick walls

-Off street parking

-Private back deck area

- Pet-Friendly

Available now!



(RLNE4986076)