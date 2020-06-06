All apartments in Washington
135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2

135 Florida Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

135 Florida Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, two & and a half bathroom townhome available for rent June 1st! Recently renovated two story home on Florida Ave near Shaw and New York Ave Metro, walking distance to local restaurants, grocery, library, and nightlife. Pet-friendly!
Property Highlights:
- 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, powder room on the main level
- Recently renovated kitchen
-Hardwood floors throughout
- Washer and Dryer on the floor where all bedrooms are located
- Exposed brick walls
-Off street parking
-Private back deck area
- Pet-Friendly
Available now!

(RLNE4986076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 have any available units?
135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 have?
Some of 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 offers parking.
Does 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Florida Ave NW Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
