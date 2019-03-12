All apartments in Washington
1342 Rittenhouse Street Northwest Unit A

1342 Rittenhouse Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1342 Rittenhouse Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
Brightwood - Manor Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated 3 Bed 2.5 bath row home in Brightwood neighborhood available October 1st! Historic charm kept with refinished original hardwood flooring throughout entire home- Open feel with plenty of natural lighting. Spacious living room and dining room with open kitchen! Stainless steel appliance suite with beautiful granite countertops. Beautifully redone bathrooms- two have original tile work. Mudroom with washer and dryer and walk out access to private fenced in backyard with stone patio.

One available off-street parking spot included - additional street parking out front. FIOS ready. Rock Creek Park close by for running trails, golfing, etc. Quiet street, but still close to downtown DC, Silver Spring and Bethesda! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!

Details:
Available: October 1st
Lease term: 12 months or more.
Security deposit: Equal to one month's rent
Utilities: Flat rate of $200 per month
Pets: case by case basis (small dogs)
Renters insurance is required
Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenido

Rental requirements:
$70,000 combined income ( housing vouchers substitute income)
650 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.
Positive rental history
$45 application fee per adult occupying the home
All applicants subject to background check

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

