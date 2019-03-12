1342 Rittenhouse Street Northwest Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated 3 Bed 2.5 bath row home in Brightwood neighborhood available October 1st! Historic charm kept with refinished original hardwood flooring throughout entire home- Open feel with plenty of natural lighting. Spacious living room and dining room with open kitchen! Stainless steel appliance suite with beautiful granite countertops. Beautifully redone bathrooms- two have original tile work. Mudroom with washer and dryer and walk out access to private fenced in backyard with stone patio.



One available off-street parking spot included - additional street parking out front. FIOS ready. Rock Creek Park close by for running trails, golfing, etc. Quiet street, but still close to downtown DC, Silver Spring and Bethesda! Don't miss out on this wonderful home!



Details:

Available: October 1st

Lease term: 12 months or more.

Security deposit: Equal to one month's rent

Utilities: Flat rate of $200 per month

Pets: case by case basis (small dogs)

Renters insurance is required

Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenido



Rental requirements:

$70,000 combined income ( housing vouchers substitute income)

650 credit score with no late payments within the last two years. Only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.

Positive rental history

$45 application fee per adult occupying the home

All applicants subject to background check