Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1334 22ND STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1334 22ND STREET NW
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1334 22ND STREET NW
1334 22nd Street Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1334 22nd Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1334 22ND STREET NW have any available units?
1334 22ND STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1334 22ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1334 22ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1334 22ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1334 22ND STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1334 22ND STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1334 22ND STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1334 22ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1334 22ND STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1334 22ND STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1334 22ND STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1334 22ND STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1334 22ND STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1334 22ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1334 22ND STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1334 22ND STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1334 22ND STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
919 F Street
919 F Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20004
875 N St Nw
875 N Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
Camden South Capitol
1345 S Capitol St SW
Washington, DC 20003
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Allegro
3460 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Coda on H
315 H Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Similar Pages
Washington 1 Bedrooms
Washington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with Parking
Washington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Columbia Heights
Adams Morgan
Logan Circle Shaw
Dupont Circle
Foggy Bottom Gwu West End
H Street No Ma
Capitol Hill
U Street
Apartments Near Colleges
American University
Catholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
Georgetown University