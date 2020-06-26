1333 Ingraham St NW

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the heart of 16th St Heights! - This is it! Incredible 4 bedroom home in the heart of 16th St Heights! Features galore: fabulous layout and flow, vintage architectural details still beautifully intact, gorgeous wood floors, tall ceilings, gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinet space, six burner gas range. This lovely home features separate dining, living & sunroom. It boasts a fantastic outdoor space including a beautiful wood deck and brick patio with lush grassy areas, parking space for three cars, three large bedrooms, 3 full baths, incredible enclosed gated yard with beautiful landscaping. Sit outside of your beautiful iron railing enclosed front porch complete with a ceiling fan! The basement offers a semi-finished room and offers tons of storage space! Truly a one-of-a-kind property.



Tenant is responsible for gas, water & electricity. Pets are case by case



