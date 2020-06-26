All apartments in Washington
1333 Ingraham St NW

1333 Ingraham Street Northwest · (202) 753-4000
Location

1333 Ingraham Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1333 Ingraham St NW · Avail. now

$3,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2600 sqft

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom home in the heart of 16th St Heights! - This is it! Incredible 4 bedroom home in the heart of 16th St Heights! Features galore: fabulous layout and flow, vintage architectural details still beautifully intact, gorgeous wood floors, tall ceilings, gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinet space, six burner gas range. This lovely home features separate dining, living & sunroom. It boasts a fantastic outdoor space including a beautiful wood deck and brick patio with lush grassy areas, parking space for three cars, three large bedrooms, 3 full baths, incredible enclosed gated yard with beautiful landscaping. Sit outside of your beautiful iron railing enclosed front porch complete with a ceiling fan! The basement offers a semi-finished room and offers tons of storage space! Truly a one-of-a-kind property.

Tenant is responsible for gas, water & electricity. Pets are case by case

(RLNE4948770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Ingraham St NW have any available units?
1333 Ingraham St NW has a unit available for $3,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Ingraham St NW have?
Some of 1333 Ingraham St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Ingraham St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Ingraham St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Ingraham St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1333 Ingraham St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1333 Ingraham St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1333 Ingraham St NW offers parking.
Does 1333 Ingraham St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Ingraham St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Ingraham St NW have a pool?
No, 1333 Ingraham St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Ingraham St NW have accessible units?
No, 1333 Ingraham St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Ingraham St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1333 Ingraham St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
