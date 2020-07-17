All apartments in Washington
1332 21St St NW

1332 21st Street Northwest · (301) 615-2612
Location

1332 21st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$3,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 593 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
Don't miss this beautiful two-bedroom apartment available for move-in September 1st. The apartment comes complete with a modern kitchen with a full-sized fridge, stove, built-in microwave, granite countertops, and awesome wine fridge. Doing laundry is easy with the in-unit washer and dryer. Central heating and air condition, tons of natural light, and a wood-burning fireplace make this the perfect pad!

Enjoy all the amenities of a spacious, light-filled apartment coupled with the perfect DC location. All of the exciting dining, entertainment, and shopping options of DC's bustling Dupont Circle are right outside your front door. Dupont Circle Metro (Red Line), Downtown, Georgetown, and Rock Creek Park are all just a short walk away. Check out the nearby quirky O Street Mansion and trendy neighborhood pool.

Location, location, location!! Don't be fooled by other properties that claim to be in Dupont, but are really miles away. This awesome condo is just two blocks to the circle and three blocks to the Dupont.

Details:
Security Deposit is one months rent
Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electric, cable\internet. Owner pays for water.
Available: September 1st
Lease term: Minimum 12 months
Pets: Accepted with a $250 pet fee
Parking: No space included. Street parking only
Move-in fee required

Rental requirements:
All applicants subject to credit and background check
$45 application fee per adult occupying the rental
$80,000 combined income
650 credit score with no late payments within the last 60 days. (only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.)
Positive rental history
No violent felonies in the last 7 years
Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenidos

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 21St St NW have any available units?
1332 21St St NW has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 21St St NW have?
Some of 1332 21St St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 21St St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1332 21St St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 21St St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1332 21St St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1332 21St St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1332 21St St NW offers parking.
Does 1332 21St St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1332 21St St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 21St St NW have a pool?
Yes, 1332 21St St NW has a pool.
Does 1332 21St St NW have accessible units?
No, 1332 21St St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 21St St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1332 21St St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
