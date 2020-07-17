1332 21St St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool internet access

Don't miss this beautiful two-bedroom apartment available for move-in September 1st. The apartment comes complete with a modern kitchen with a full-sized fridge, stove, built-in microwave, granite countertops, and awesome wine fridge. Doing laundry is easy with the in-unit washer and dryer. Central heating and air condition, tons of natural light, and a wood-burning fireplace make this the perfect pad!



Enjoy all the amenities of a spacious, light-filled apartment coupled with the perfect DC location. All of the exciting dining, entertainment, and shopping options of DC's bustling Dupont Circle are right outside your front door. Dupont Circle Metro (Red Line), Downtown, Georgetown, and Rock Creek Park are all just a short walk away. Check out the nearby quirky O Street Mansion and trendy neighborhood pool.



Location, location, location!! Don't be fooled by other properties that claim to be in Dupont, but are really miles away. This awesome condo is just two blocks to the circle and three blocks to the Dupont.



Details:

Security Deposit is one months rent

Utilities: Tenant is responsible for electric, cable\internet. Owner pays for water.

Available: September 1st

Lease term: Minimum 12 months

Pets: Accepted with a $250 pet fee

Parking: No space included. Street parking only

Move-in fee required



Rental requirements:

All applicants subject to credit and background check

$45 application fee per adult occupying the rental

$80,000 combined income

650 credit score with no late payments within the last 60 days. (only late payments beyond 30 days show on credit reports.)

Positive rental history

No violent felonies in the last 7 years

Vouchers Welcome/Vales Bienvenidos