Newly renovated fully furnished jr 1 br on the 5th floor in the heart of Dupont Circle with great natural sunlight.



* Convenient to shops, restaurants

* Within 1 block of Dupont metro station.

* Highly desired building

* Fully furnished (sleeper sofa as well)

* Great natural sunlight

* Away from street makes for quiet living space

* Dishwasher

* 32 flatscreen tv

* Common wash/dry facilities

* Rooftop heated pool open from May to December

* 24-hr front desk offers additional convenience and provides added layer of security (24-hr desk is rare feature in DC).

* Utilities, cable, and internet - all INCLUDED in rental price.



Great for responsible professionals needing mid to long-term living option in DC. Minimum lease requirement of 6 months.