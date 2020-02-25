All apartments in Washington
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:35 AM

1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1

1330 Montello Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1330 Montello Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Terrific Trinidad Two-Bed Condo w/ Parking! All Utilities Included! - This 2 bed, 2.5 bath rowhouse features an open first-floor plan accented by fine hardwood flooring, high ceilings, elegant shutters, and tall and bright windows. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with large island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas range, custom wine fridge, double-door refrigerator, hardwood cabinetry, and designer lighting. Head out the back door to the perfect patio for enjoying a glass of wine in the evening or your morning coffee. The first floor is rounded out by a conveniently located half bathroom.

Downstairs you'll find two well-appointed bedrooms. The rear (master) bedroom is accented by a sizable closet and tranquil ensuite bathroom. Additional highlights include a bonus hallway closet, in-unit washer/dryer, one off-street parking spot, and central A/C.

This lovely condo is located in Trinidad, right next to the H Street Corridor and around the corner from Union Market and NoMa. The immediate neighborhood is very residential but Florida Avenue provides an abundance of public transportation and easy access to other parts of town. Aldi, Whole Foods, and Giant are all convenient grocery options. Union Market is also a fantastic place for groceries and dining out! The dining and nightlife options of H Street are just a few blocks away when you want to venture out and the easily accessible 90s bus will take you across town.

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for internet/cable, all other utilities included! One pet welcome!

(RLNE5503141)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 have any available units?
1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 have?
Some of 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 offers parking.
Does 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

