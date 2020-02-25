1330 Montello Avenue NE, Unit 1

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly all utils included

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Terrific Trinidad Two-Bed Condo w/ Parking! All Utilities Included! - This 2 bed, 2.5 bath rowhouse features an open first-floor plan accented by fine hardwood flooring, high ceilings, elegant shutters, and tall and bright windows. The gourmet kitchen comes complete with large island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, gas range, custom wine fridge, double-door refrigerator, hardwood cabinetry, and designer lighting. Head out the back door to the perfect patio for enjoying a glass of wine in the evening or your morning coffee. The first floor is rounded out by a conveniently located half bathroom.



Downstairs you'll find two well-appointed bedrooms. The rear (master) bedroom is accented by a sizable closet and tranquil ensuite bathroom. Additional highlights include a bonus hallway closet, in-unit washer/dryer, one off-street parking spot, and central A/C.



This lovely condo is located in Trinidad, right next to the H Street Corridor and around the corner from Union Market and NoMa. The immediate neighborhood is very residential but Florida Avenue provides an abundance of public transportation and easy access to other parts of town. Aldi, Whole Foods, and Giant are all convenient grocery options. Union Market is also a fantastic place for groceries and dining out! The dining and nightlife options of H Street are just a few blocks away when you want to venture out and the easily accessible 90s bus will take you across town.



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Tenants are responsible for internet/cable, all other utilities included! One pet welcome!



(RLNE5503141)