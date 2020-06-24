Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated bathtub

1325 Linden Court NE Available 08/03/19 Stunning and Stylish Converted Carriage House w/ Parking! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom carriage house has been carefully and thoughtfully renovated, with modern and stylish accents throughout. Enter into the open first floor, with polished concrete floors, wooden accents, and exposed beams and ductwork. The state of the art kitchen features induction cooktops, wooden paneling, vintage metal cabinetry, and abundant cabinet and counter space. With a subway tile backsplash, open shelving and large island with inbuilt seating, this home is wonderful for entertaining. At the other end of the open living area, an elevated platform with storage underneath makes for the perfect dining area under the custom lighting fixture. A built-in kennel and half bath rounds out the first level.



Head upstairs where you will find gleaming hardwoods and exposed beams throughout. Three well-appointed bedrooms all feature vintage metal closets and all have access to the upper-level balcony. The master bedroom features plenty of in-built closets, french doors leading the balcony, and exposed ceiling beams. The other bedrooms are both great sizes, and one even has an adjoining sunroom. The full bath has a skylight for wonderful natural light, double sinks, a walk in shower and a soaking tub. No detail has been spared in this stylish pad just off H St! One parking space is included in the rent.



Walk one block to be in the heart of H Street, this home is perfectly located to access all DC has to offer and beyond and commuting is a breeze from this location. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options are available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods for all your grocery needs or pop to &Pizza or Taylor Gourmet to grab a quick bite to eat. Top notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground, Rock and Roll Hotel and Redrocks can become your new local hangouts.



A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. One monthly cleaning included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electric as well as a flat fee of $75 for water. Dogs welcome!



No Cats Allowed



