All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1325 Linden Court NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1325 Linden Court NE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1325 Linden Court NE

1325 Linden Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1325 Linden Court Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
1325 Linden Court NE Available 08/03/19 Stunning and Stylish Converted Carriage House w/ Parking! - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom carriage house has been carefully and thoughtfully renovated, with modern and stylish accents throughout. Enter into the open first floor, with polished concrete floors, wooden accents, and exposed beams and ductwork. The state of the art kitchen features induction cooktops, wooden paneling, vintage metal cabinetry, and abundant cabinet and counter space. With a subway tile backsplash, open shelving and large island with inbuilt seating, this home is wonderful for entertaining. At the other end of the open living area, an elevated platform with storage underneath makes for the perfect dining area under the custom lighting fixture. A built-in kennel and half bath rounds out the first level.

Head upstairs where you will find gleaming hardwoods and exposed beams throughout. Three well-appointed bedrooms all feature vintage metal closets and all have access to the upper-level balcony. The master bedroom features plenty of in-built closets, french doors leading the balcony, and exposed ceiling beams. The other bedrooms are both great sizes, and one even has an adjoining sunroom. The full bath has a skylight for wonderful natural light, double sinks, a walk in shower and a soaking tub. No detail has been spared in this stylish pad just off H St! One parking space is included in the rent.

Walk one block to be in the heart of H Street, this home is perfectly located to access all DC has to offer and beyond and commuting is a breeze from this location. Plenty of amazing shopping, dining, and entertainment options are available just out your door. Head to Whole Foods for all your grocery needs or pop to &Pizza or Taylor Gourmet to grab a quick bite to eat. Top notch bars and restaurants like Toki Underground, Rock and Roll Hotel and Redrocks can become your new local hangouts.

A security deposit equal to one months rent is due upon signing a lease. One monthly cleaning included in the rent. Tenant is responsible for electric as well as a flat fee of $75 for water. Dogs welcome!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4995528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Linden Court NE have any available units?
1325 Linden Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Linden Court NE have?
Some of 1325 Linden Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Linden Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Linden Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Linden Court NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Linden Court NE is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Linden Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Linden Court NE offers parking.
Does 1325 Linden Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Linden Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Linden Court NE have a pool?
No, 1325 Linden Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Linden Court NE have accessible units?
No, 1325 Linden Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Linden Court NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1325 Linden Court NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

DeSoto
1445 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE
Washington, DC 20002
2620 16th Street
2620 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Harper
1919 14th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Marconi
3150 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University