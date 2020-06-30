Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW, #209! This bright, charming, & updated 1 Bd/1 BA condo has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an abundance of countertop space and cabinets. The bathroom has been updated with a steam shower and has a full washer/dryer. The condo boasts ample storage between multiple bedroom closets and built-ins, not found in other units in this building. Additional features include Hardwoods and recessed lighting throughout. Located just 2 blocks from Dupont Circle Metro, this condo is ideally located and walkable to so many restaurants, shops, museums, and all that DC has to offer!



Utilities: All utilities are paid by the tenant

Pets: Case by Case.

Parking: On Street

Washer and Dryer: In Unit

No Smoking



Schedule a Showing Today!

Call: 202-269-0303

Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com

Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-Building's Move-in Fee $100



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



Amenities: Refrigerator, Over Hood Microwave, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer/Dryer In Unit