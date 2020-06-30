All apartments in Washington
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:05 PM

1316 New Hampshire Ave NW

1316 New Hampshire Avenue NW · No Longer Available
Location

1316 New Hampshire Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW, #209! This bright, charming, & updated 1 Bd/1 BA condo has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an abundance of countertop space and cabinets. The bathroom has been updated with a steam shower and has a full washer/dryer. The condo boasts ample storage between multiple bedroom closets and built-ins, not found in other units in this building. Additional features include Hardwoods and recessed lighting throughout. Located just 2 blocks from Dupont Circle Metro, this condo is ideally located and walkable to so many restaurants, shops, museums, and all that DC has to offer!

Utilities: All utilities are paid by the tenant
Pets: Case by Case.
Parking: On Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMetro.com
Online: www.RPMDCMetro.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-Building's Move-in Fee $100

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW have any available units?
1316 New Hampshire Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW have?
Some of 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
1316 New Hampshire Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW offers parking.
Does 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW have a pool?
No, 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.

