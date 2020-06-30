Amenities
Welcome to 1316 New Hampshire Ave NW, #209! This bright, charming, & updated 1 Bd/1 BA condo has a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an abundance of countertop space and cabinets. The bathroom has been updated with a steam shower and has a full washer/dryer. The condo boasts ample storage between multiple bedroom closets and built-ins, not found in other units in this building. Additional features include Hardwoods and recessed lighting throughout. Located just 2 blocks from Dupont Circle Metro, this condo is ideally located and walkable to so many restaurants, shops, museums, and all that DC has to offer!
Utilities: All utilities are paid by the tenant
Pets: Case by Case.
Parking: On Street
Washer and Dryer: In Unit
No Smoking
Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:
- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-Building's Move-in Fee $100
Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicant's criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%
