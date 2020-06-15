1311 IRVING STREET NW

Amenities

Modern 2 BR, 1 BA English basement apartment one block to the CoHi Metro, Target, CVS, Giant, bars and restaurants. Exposed brick walls, high ceilings, recessed lights, and track lighting are all a part of the updating. New appliances such as stove, washer, dryer, and shower. 1,000 sq feet of living space, each bedroom has a walk-in closet and a queen bed can fit in each bedroom. The flat is a highly efficient unit with utility bills that average $50.00 per month. The home has a front and back entrance with a front yard that has a beautiful rose garden and fountain while the back entrance has a patio and outside dining table. It is available to move in after May 7th and will be shown by appointment.