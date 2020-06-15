All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1311 IRVING STREET NW
Last updated April 28 2020 at 6:31 PM

1311 IRVING STREET NW

1311 Irving Street Northwest · (301) 351-7711
Location

1311 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,199

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Modern 2 BR, 1 BA English basement apartment one block to the CoHi Metro, Target, CVS, Giant, bars and restaurants. Exposed brick walls, high ceilings, recessed lights, and track lighting are all a part of the updating. New appliances such as stove, washer, dryer, and shower. 1,000 sq feet of living space, each bedroom has a walk-in closet and a queen bed can fit in each bedroom. The flat is a highly efficient unit with utility bills that average $50.00 per month. The home has a front and back entrance with a front yard that has a beautiful rose garden and fountain while the back entrance has a patio and outside dining table. It is available to move in after May 7th and will be shown by appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 IRVING STREET NW have any available units?
1311 IRVING STREET NW has a unit available for $2,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 IRVING STREET NW have?
Some of 1311 IRVING STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 IRVING STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1311 IRVING STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 IRVING STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1311 IRVING STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1311 IRVING STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1311 IRVING STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1311 IRVING STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1311 IRVING STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 IRVING STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1311 IRVING STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1311 IRVING STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1311 IRVING STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 IRVING STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 IRVING STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
