Last updated April 7 2019 at 10:44 AM

1306 S St NW

1306 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1306 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
walk in closets
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
NEW PRICE!!

You will fall in love with the charm of this one bedroom, one bathroom English Basement apartment on a quiet tree lined street nestled between U street and Logan Circle. This location can't be beat!

Apartment Features:

- Bright open concept living/dining room area
- Tile flooring and recessed lighting
- Small patio in front of apartment
- Kitchen features granite countertops
- Good sized bedroom with private entrance
- Huge walk in closet
- Full ensuite bathroom
- Nest controlled central heating/AC
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Gas and Water included
- Walk Score of 97
- Transit Score 82
- Bike Score of 96

Location:

The neighborhood's main business drag is 14th Street NW, where the past decade or so has transformed the blocks between M and U streets into a playground for the young and stylish thanks to dozens of restaurants, indie and national-brand shops.
During the day, shops attract designers and browsers. Try Salt & Sundry for quirky kitchen goods and locally made crafts. Big name retailers include West Elm and Room & Board and for off-beat antiques, legendary Miss Pixie's Furnishings & Whatnot.
Dozens of restaurants, Starbucks, Rite Aid, Harris Teeter,Birch & Barley/ChurchKey, Le Diplomate, Masa 14, B Too

***Walking distance to three metro stations; Shaw (Green Line) and U Street (Green/Yellow Line) and Dupont Circle (Red Line), plus quick access to numerous convenient bus lines such as the 52, 54, 59, 90, 92, 96 and X3.***

AVAILABLE NOW!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4446555)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 S St NW have any available units?
1306 S St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 S St NW have?
Some of 1306 S St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 S St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1306 S St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 S St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1306 S St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1306 S St NW offer parking?
No, 1306 S St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1306 S St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 S St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 S St NW have a pool?
No, 1306 S St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1306 S St NW have accessible units?
No, 1306 S St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 S St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 S St NW does not have units with dishwashers.
