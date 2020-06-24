1306 S St NW

Amenities
NEW PRICE!!
You will fall in love with the charm of this one bedroom, one bathroom English Basement apartment on a quiet tree lined street nestled between U street and Logan Circle. This location can't be beat!
Apartment Features:
- Bright open concept living/dining room area
- Tile flooring and recessed lighting
- Small patio in front of apartment
- Kitchen features granite countertops
- Good sized bedroom with private entrance
- Huge walk in closet
- Full ensuite bathroom
- Nest controlled central heating/AC
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Gas and Water included
- Walk Score of 97
- Transit Score 82
- Bike Score of 96
Location:
The neighborhood's main business drag is 14th Street NW, where the past decade or so has transformed the blocks between M and U streets into a playground for the young and stylish thanks to dozens of restaurants, indie and national-brand shops.
During the day, shops attract designers and browsers. Try Salt & Sundry for quirky kitchen goods and locally made crafts. Big name retailers include West Elm and Room & Board and for off-beat antiques, legendary Miss Pixie's Furnishings & Whatnot.
Dozens of restaurants, Starbucks, Rite Aid, Harris Teeter,Birch & Barley/ChurchKey, Le Diplomate, Masa 14, B Too
***Walking distance to three metro stations; Shaw (Green Line) and U Street (Green/Yellow Line) and Dupont Circle (Red Line), plus quick access to numerous convenient bus lines such as the 52, 54, 59, 90, 92, 96 and X3.***
AVAILABLE NOW!!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4446555)