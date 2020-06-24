1306 S St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters walk in closets air conditioning playground

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground

NEW PRICE!!



You will fall in love with the charm of this one bedroom, one bathroom English Basement apartment on a quiet tree lined street nestled between U street and Logan Circle. This location can't be beat!



Apartment Features:



- Bright open concept living/dining room area

- Tile flooring and recessed lighting

- Small patio in front of apartment

- Kitchen features granite countertops

- Good sized bedroom with private entrance

- Huge walk in closet

- Full ensuite bathroom

- Nest controlled central heating/AC

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Gas and Water included

- Walk Score of 97

- Transit Score 82

- Bike Score of 96



Location:



The neighborhood's main business drag is 14th Street NW, where the past decade or so has transformed the blocks between M and U streets into a playground for the young and stylish thanks to dozens of restaurants, indie and national-brand shops.

During the day, shops attract designers and browsers. Try Salt & Sundry for quirky kitchen goods and locally made crafts. Big name retailers include West Elm and Room & Board and for off-beat antiques, legendary Miss Pixie's Furnishings & Whatnot.

Dozens of restaurants, Starbucks, Rite Aid, Harris Teeter,Birch & Barley/ChurchKey, Le Diplomate, Masa 14, B Too



***Walking distance to three metro stations; Shaw (Green Line) and U Street (Green/Yellow Line) and Dupont Circle (Red Line), plus quick access to numerous convenient bus lines such as the 52, 54, 59, 90, 92, 96 and X3.***



AVAILABLE NOW!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4446555)