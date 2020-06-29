1306 8th Street NW

Amenities

Asking $3100 with parking. Modern condo in the heart of shaw district. It is 1 block away from the Mt. Vernon Convention Center Metro-- great if you fly out of DCA a lot or work at the Pentagon (green/yellow line). It is next to a lot of great restaurant, bars and shopping (City Center is 3 blocks away). Giant Grocery Store is 1 block away). Off Street Parking optional ($150/month). All new appliances, stainless steal, central heating, A/C. Custom closets too so you can store a lot of stuff! 1 year lease with option to extend. Water and trash included. Optional Off Street Parking $150.



Parking: 1 Off Street $150+

Utilities. Water Included, Tenants Pay Gas and Electric

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



