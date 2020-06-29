1306 8th Street NW

Amenities
Asking $3100 with parking. Modern condo in the heart of shaw district. It is 1 block away from the Mt. Vernon Convention Center Metro-- great if you fly out of DCA a lot or work at the Pentagon (green/yellow line). It is next to a lot of great restaurant, bars and shopping (City Center is 3 blocks away). Giant Grocery Store is 1 block away). Off Street Parking optional ($150/month). All new appliances, stainless steal, central heating, A/C. Custom closets too so you can store a lot of stuff! 1 year lease with option to extend. Water and trash included. Optional Off Street Parking $150.
Parking: 1 Off Street $150+
Utilities. Water Included, Tenants Pay Gas and Electric
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case
Schedule a Showing Online Today! www.RPMDCMetro.com
Call: 202-269-0303
Email: Support@RPMDCMETRO.com
Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:
- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit equal to one month's rent due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee
Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%
Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde
INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE
Amenities: Central A/C, Pets Allowed, New Applicances, Assigned Parking, Balcony, Master Bathroom, Cable-ready, Granite Countertops, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Flat-screen TV, Gas Heat, Gas Stove, Hardwood Floors