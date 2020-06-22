1305 Potomac Street NW - 2

Amenities

on-site laundry walk in closets gym media room extra storage microwave

This is a light filled 1 bed/1 bath floor-plan on front side of the building with spacious rooms. The apartment features a large kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, stove and ample cabinet storage. Bedroom is over sized and has a walk in closet and a second closet for additional storage. Don't miss this one!



Rent includes: Water, Trash and Recycling, Heat, Common Area Maintenance

One block from Wisconsin Ave. and 2 blocks from M Street, three blocks from Georgetown University - near everything.



BUILDING FEATURES: *secured access *security surveillance system *bike shed storage *Street parking is available *Online rent and maintenance portal *laundry center in the building (credit card operated machines) .



TRANSPORTATION: "G2" and "D2" Metro buses. (visit wmata.com ); DC Circulator buses Popular area for Uber and Lyft pick-ups Metro: Dupont Circle in DC and Rosslyn Metro Station in Rosslyn, VA (5 minutes away) Convenient to I-66, I-395, Whitehurst Freeway and George Washington Parkway.



WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE: Georgetown shopping district - (1 block from Wisconsin Ave. & 2 blocks from M Street NW) Georgetown University Medical Center, hotels, banks, convenient stores, restaurants and shops such as Apple, Clyde's, Coach, Michael Kors, J. Paul's, Ralph Lauren, and The Washington Sport Club fitness center. Also, the Georgetown Waterfront, which features the Washington Harbor, & the AMC Multiplex 14 Theater.