All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1305 Potomac Street NW - 2
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

1305 Potomac Street NW - 2

1305 Potomac Street Northwest · (301) 908-4373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1305 Potomac Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 564 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
walk in closets
gym
media room
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
media room
This is a light filled 1 bed/1 bath floor-plan on front side of the building with spacious rooms. The apartment features a large kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, stove and ample cabinet storage. Bedroom is over sized and has a walk in closet and a second closet for additional storage. Don't miss this one!

Rent includes: Water, Trash and Recycling, Heat, Common Area Maintenance
One block from Wisconsin Ave. and 2 blocks from M Street, three blocks from Georgetown University - near everything.

BUILDING FEATURES: *secured access *security surveillance system *bike shed storage *Street parking is available *Online rent and maintenance portal *laundry center in the building (credit card operated machines) .

TRANSPORTATION: "G2" and "D2" Metro buses. (visit wmata.com ); DC Circulator buses Popular area for Uber and Lyft pick-ups Metro: Dupont Circle in DC and Rosslyn Metro Station in Rosslyn, VA (5 minutes away) Convenient to I-66, I-395, Whitehurst Freeway and George Washington Parkway.

WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE: Georgetown shopping district - (1 block from Wisconsin Ave. & 2 blocks from M Street NW) Georgetown University Medical Center, hotels, banks, convenient stores, restaurants and shops such as Apple, Clyde's, Coach, Michael Kors, J. Paul's, Ralph Lauren, and The Washington Sport Club fitness center. Also, the Georgetown Waterfront, which features the Washington Harbor, & the AMC Multiplex 14 Theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 have any available units?
1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 have?
Some of 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2's amenities include on-site laundry, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 offer parking?
No, 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 have a pool?
No, 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 have accessible units?
No, 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1305 Potomac Street NW - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Phoenix
1421 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
1430 W
1430 W St NW
Washington, DC 20009
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Glenwood Apartments
2315 Lincoln Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Senate Square
201 I St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Liz
1357 R Street
Washington, DC 20009
Arcade Sunshine
713 Lamont Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity