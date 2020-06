Amenities

Stunning renovated two bedroom one bathroom unit on two levels with parking and outdoor space ideally located on beautiful tree lined one way street close to the shops and restaurants of 14th Street and Logan. Features include newer hardwood wood floors on mail level, fireplace, built in bookshelves , stainless steel kitchen appliances and marble countertops. Additional features are a renovated bathroom, carpeted bedrooms , lots of closets and a washer and dryer in the unit.