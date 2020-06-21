All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
13 15TH ST SE Apt 1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

13 15TH ST SE Apt 1

13 15th Street Southeast · (202) 415-8167
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

13 15th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit Apt 1 · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Bright stylish Capitol Hill apartment - Property Id: 297261

Ground floor with great light on a leafy quiet street. Convenient location close to restaurants, shops, and Lincoln Park. Fully renovated with central air conditioning, radiator heat (new boiler). Spacious thoughtfully designed kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, gas range, and granite countertops. washer/dryer, good closet space + storage. A place to store a bike. Three blocks from the metro. Centrally located close to several metros and Eastern Market/H St area.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297261
Property Id 297261

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 have any available units?
13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 have?
Some of 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 pet-friendly?
No, 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13 15TH ST SE Apt 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

301M
301 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE
Washington, DC 20018
The Norwood
1868 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Northwood Gardens
4900-20 Fort Totten Dr NE
Washington, DC 20011
Park Triangle
1375 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity