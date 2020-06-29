1275 25TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator parking pool garage lobby

. . . Available May 1 - Virtual and 3D Tour available . . . Large southern facing 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in a boutique West End condo building. Condo features an exceptionally rare 600 square foot PRIVATE terrace. 1 parking space is included, storage area in garage, and in unit laundry. Secure parking garage and the recently renovated lobby and hallways let you to the 6th floor. The entrance to the condo is extra wide and has a large closet. The main rooms of the condo have brand new wood floors and all open up to the terrace through large sliding glass doors. Complete indoor outdoor living to entertain and relax. The kitchen is off the dining area and features bright white cabinets and counters. Lots of storage and prep area to make meals for the terrace! The main bedroom has large closets and lots of light - Wake up and step outside to enjoy the space. The bathroom is extra wide and is next to the in unit laundry closet with extra storage. The second bedroom also has sliding doors which open to the terrace and a french door to let more light pass through. Take the elevator to the roof and enjoy the panoramic rooftop to watch sunset over the Potomac River. Step outside Whitman Place and walk across the street to Francis Pool - free to DC residents. There's also a large dog park, access to Rock Creek Park and steps to Georgetown. Trader Joe's is less than 2 blocks away and both Dupont Circle Metro Station and Foggy Bottom Metro Station are within 1/2 mile. Move in today!