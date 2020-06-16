1265 Monroe St Ne

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning furnished

You could be the first to enjoy this new top-to-bottom renovation! This spacious 6-bedroom home was remodeled earlier this year and features all-new appliances, new hardwood floors, and central air. This is a pet-friendly home with three porches and a large yard.

The location is perfect for University students; the home is located in a residential neighborhood just three blocks away from the Brookland-CUA metro station and steps away from 12th street shopping and dining options. Utilities are paid by tenants.



The House is ready for occupancy right now and NEW LOW RENT is available to tenants signing a six-month lease. Furnished available.