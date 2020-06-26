Amenities

Private room available! (Shared space)

Current roommate is female in her 20s

Singles only please, no couples



Shared bathroom

Address: 1262 Simms Pl NE

Available: ASAP

Move in is one months rent, and deposit (also one month’s rent)

Transportation: Nearest metro: NOMA, 25 minute walk. Bus station is ½ block away. Plentiful parking.

Internet included ($80/month value), all other utilities are tenant paid. Averages $50-75 per month.

Assigned parking space is $50/month. Pet fee is $25/month.

Brand new top to bottom renovation! A luxurious oasis in the middle of the city with plentiful light. Spread out in this two bedroom masterpiece. Fine stainless steel appliances, custom gourmet kitchen with black granite countertops. Includes whirlpool washer/dryer in unit, nest thermostats, free WiFi and keyless entry. First come first served. This won’t last for long.



Floor Plan/Unit Features:



* Stainless Appliances

* Nest Thermostat

* Black Granite Countertops

* Top of the Line Italian Cabinetry

* Gas Stove Range

* Keyless Entry

* Parking available

* One shared luxurious bathroom



Lease Terms:

12-24 Months



Pet Policy:

Cats and Dogs are allowed.



Breed restrictions apply.