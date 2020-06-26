All apartments in Washington
1262 Simms Pl NE
Last updated May 30 2019 at 9:53 PM

1262 Simms Pl NE

1262 Simms Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1262 Simms Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
key fob access
pet friendly
Private room available! (Shared space)
Current roommate is female in her 20s
Singles only please, no couples

Shared bathroom
Address: 1262 Simms Pl NE
Available: ASAP
Move in is one months rent, and deposit (also one month’s rent)
Transportation: Nearest metro: NOMA, 25 minute walk. Bus station is ½ block away. Plentiful parking.
Internet included ($80/month value), all other utilities are tenant paid. Averages $50-75 per month.
Assigned parking space is $50/month. Pet fee is $25/month.
Shared bathroom

Brand new top to bottom renovation! A luxurious oasis in the middle of the city with plentiful light. Spread out in this two bedroom masterpiece. Fine stainless steel appliances, custom gourmet kitchen with black granite countertops. Includes whirlpool washer/dryer in unit, nest thermostats, free WiFi and keyless entry. First come first served. This won’t last for long.

Floor Plan/Unit Features:

* Stainless Appliances
* Nest Thermostat
* Black Granite Countertops
* Top of the Line Italian Cabinetry
* Gas Stove Range
* Keyless Entry
* Parking available
* One shared luxurious bathroom

Lease Terms:
12-24 Months

Pet Policy:
Cats and Dogs are allowed.

Breed restrictions apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

