125 NEW YORK AVENUE NW

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar

Updated second-floor unit located in between Shaw and NoMa! This corner building offers lots of natural light for a light and airy feel. This large kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and great storage space. Two spacious bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms and washer and dryer in unit complete this unit. Only moments from the Mount Vernon Square Metro station, grocery store, curated restaurants and coffee shops including Unconventional Diner, Tiger Fork, Zeppelin, La Colombe, and Compass Coffee! Water is included and pets under 25 pounds are welcome!