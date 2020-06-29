All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1245 JACKSON STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1245 JACKSON STREET NE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM

1245 JACKSON STREET NE

1245 Jackson Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Brookland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1245 Jackson Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Brookland

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location! Location! Location! Quick walk to Metro, grocery store - Yes! Organic Market, CVS, numerous bars, and restaurants at your convenience in this updated and upgraded 5 bedroom home for rent in Brookland! Large main level with hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Master bedroom suite with large Jacuzzi tub, walk in closet. 2 private parking spaces in rear. Landlord requires a minimum income at least 2.5 times rent rate using no more than 2 incomes to qualify. Walking distance to Catholic University, and Brookland Metro Station. Ideal for Foreign Service Officer, US AID, or Military.~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 JACKSON STREET NE have any available units?
1245 JACKSON STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1245 JACKSON STREET NE have?
Some of 1245 JACKSON STREET NE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 JACKSON STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1245 JACKSON STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 JACKSON STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1245 JACKSON STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1245 JACKSON STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1245 JACKSON STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1245 JACKSON STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 JACKSON STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 JACKSON STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1245 JACKSON STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1245 JACKSON STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1245 JACKSON STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 JACKSON STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 JACKSON STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Empire Apartments
2000 F St NW
Washington, DC 20052
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Takoma Central
235 Carroll St NW
Washington, DC 20012
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
1221 Van
1221 Van Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University