1245 JACKSON STREET NE

Location! Location! Location! Quick walk to Metro, grocery store - Yes! Organic Market, CVS, numerous bars, and restaurants at your convenience in this updated and upgraded 5 bedroom home for rent in Brookland! Large main level with hardwood floors and tons of natural light. Master bedroom suite with large Jacuzzi tub, walk in closet. 2 private parking spaces in rear. Landlord requires a minimum income at least 2.5 times rent rate using no more than 2 incomes to qualify. Walking distance to Catholic University, and Brookland Metro Station. Ideal for Foreign Service Officer, US AID, or Military.~