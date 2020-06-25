Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$3500 / 2br - Georgetown Classic Townhouse (1243 31st Street NW) - This 2 bedroom plus sun room townhouse (approx. 1935 square feet) is a real charmer located in the east village of Georgetown.



First Level: Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen, and Patio Area.



Second Level: Master Bedroom with fireplace, 2nd Bedroom w/adjacent Sun Room, and Hall Bathroom



Lower Level: Basement with laundry and plenty of room for storage.



Monthly rent is $3500. All utilities are extra. Possible garage rental parking on the street.



A pet would be considered on a case by case basis. If approved, a non-refundable pet would be required.



Landlord/Owner prefers a min. 2 year lease term.



Professionally management by Chatel Real Estate: 202-338-0500. $75.00 Application/credit check fee per person. Credit requirements apply.



Best to email agent at johntaylor@chatel.us



(RLNE4820214)