Last updated May 4 2019 at 10:44 AM

1243 31st Street, NW

1243 31st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1243 31st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
$3500 / 2br - Georgetown Classic Townhouse (1243 31st Street NW) - This 2 bedroom plus sun room townhouse (approx. 1935 square feet) is a real charmer located in the east village of Georgetown.

First Level: Living Room with fireplace, Dining Room, Kitchen, and Patio Area.

Second Level: Master Bedroom with fireplace, 2nd Bedroom w/adjacent Sun Room, and Hall Bathroom

Lower Level: Basement with laundry and plenty of room for storage.

Monthly rent is $3500. All utilities are extra. Possible garage rental parking on the street.

A pet would be considered on a case by case basis. If approved, a non-refundable pet would be required.

Landlord/Owner prefers a min. 2 year lease term.

Professionally management by Chatel Real Estate: 202-338-0500. $75.00 Application/credit check fee per person. Credit requirements apply.

Best to email agent at johntaylor@chatel.us

*Equal Housing Opportunity Provider*

(RLNE4820214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1243 31st Street, NW have any available units?
1243 31st Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 31st Street, NW have?
Some of 1243 31st Street, NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 31st Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1243 31st Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 31st Street, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 31st Street, NW is pet friendly.
Does 1243 31st Street, NW offer parking?
Yes, 1243 31st Street, NW offers parking.
Does 1243 31st Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 31st Street, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1243 31st Street, NW have a pool?
No, 1243 31st Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1243 31st Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 1243 31st Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1243 31st Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1243 31st Street, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
