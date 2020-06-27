All apartments in Washington
1241 DELAFIELD PL NE
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:07 AM

1241 DELAFIELD PL NE

1241 Delafield Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1241 Delafield Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great property in North Michigan park, and close to everything. Fort Totten and Brookland. 3br 2 baths and parking with central air.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

