All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Washington, DC
1241 DELAFIELD PL NE
Last updated November 24 2019 at 10:07 AM
1241 DELAFIELD PL NE
1241 Delafield Place Northeast
No Longer Available
Location
1241 Delafield Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Great property in North Michigan park, and close to everything. Fort Totten and Brookland. 3br 2 baths and parking with central air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE have any available units?
1241 DELAFIELD PL NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE have?
Some of 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE currently offering any rent specials?
1241 DELAFIELD PL NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE pet-friendly?
No, 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE offer parking?
Yes, 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE offers parking.
Does 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE have a pool?
No, 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE does not have a pool.
Does 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE have accessible units?
No, 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 DELAFIELD PL NE has units with dishwashers.
