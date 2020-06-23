All apartments in Washington
1241 31st St NW
1241 31st St NW

1241 31st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1241 31st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/02/19 Beautiful Spacious Sunny Georgetown Home - Property Id: 99702

Short Term or Long Term / Furnished or unfurnished. Brank new central Air. Tall ceilings. Beautiful antique hardwood floors. Historic home in a historic neighborhood called East Village in Georgetown. Walk to everything. Easy access to all of DC finest restaurants, shops, universities, hospitals, transit, the river, the bike path, Northern VA, parks, pools, and all on a quiet tree lined street. Modern appliances, top of line efficient furnace, working wood fireplace, fenced in patio, extra storage in basement for bike and boxes and gardening tools. Great neighbors. Large open feel with great flow. Eat in spacious kitchen, large separate dining room, closets galore. Fantastic neighborhood, secure, safe and lovely.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99702
Property Id 99702

(RLNE4698667)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 31st St NW have any available units?
1241 31st St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 31st St NW have?
Some of 1241 31st St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 31st St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1241 31st St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 31st St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 31st St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1241 31st St NW offer parking?
No, 1241 31st St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1241 31st St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 31st St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 31st St NW have a pool?
Yes, 1241 31st St NW has a pool.
Does 1241 31st St NW have accessible units?
No, 1241 31st St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 31st St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 31st St NW has units with dishwashers.
