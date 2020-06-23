1241 31st St NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 03/02/19 Beautiful Spacious Sunny Georgetown Home - Property Id: 99702



Short Term or Long Term / Furnished or unfurnished. Brank new central Air. Tall ceilings. Beautiful antique hardwood floors. Historic home in a historic neighborhood called East Village in Georgetown. Walk to everything. Easy access to all of DC finest restaurants, shops, universities, hospitals, transit, the river, the bike path, Northern VA, parks, pools, and all on a quiet tree lined street. Modern appliances, top of line efficient furnace, working wood fireplace, fenced in patio, extra storage in basement for bike and boxes and gardening tools. Great neighbors. Large open feel with great flow. Eat in spacious kitchen, large separate dining room, closets galore. Fantastic neighborhood, secure, safe and lovely.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/99702

Property Id 99702



(RLNE4698667)