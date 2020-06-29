1240 Eton Court, NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

$3950 / 3br - Georgetown Townhouse (Georgetown) - Enjoy Georgetown living in this spacious two level townhouse located within steps of restaurants, shops, waterfront and Kennedy Center. The features include 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer plus garage parking and outdoor patio. In addition there are wood floors, carpeting upstairs and a fireplace. Available Oct 1. $3950/month. No pets. FICO score of at least 650 required. Contact ppetty@chatel.us for showing.



(RLNE2482874)