1240 Eton Court, NW
Last updated November 5 2019 at 2:49 PM

1240 Eton Court, NW

1240 Eton Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

1240 Eton Ct NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$3950 / 3br - Georgetown Townhouse (Georgetown) - Enjoy Georgetown living in this spacious two level townhouse located within steps of restaurants, shops, waterfront and Kennedy Center. The features include 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, updated kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer plus garage parking and outdoor patio. In addition there are wood floors, carpeting upstairs and a fireplace. Available Oct 1. $3950/month. No pets. FICO score of at least 650 required. Contact ppetty@chatel.us for showing.

(RLNE2482874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1240 Eton Court, NW have any available units?
1240 Eton Court, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1240 Eton Court, NW have?
Some of 1240 Eton Court, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1240 Eton Court, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1240 Eton Court, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1240 Eton Court, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1240 Eton Court, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1240 Eton Court, NW offer parking?
Yes, 1240 Eton Court, NW offers parking.
Does 1240 Eton Court, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1240 Eton Court, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1240 Eton Court, NW have a pool?
No, 1240 Eton Court, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1240 Eton Court, NW have accessible units?
No, 1240 Eton Court, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1240 Eton Court, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1240 Eton Court, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
