Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Newly updated 1 bedroom plus den just steps from H St Corridor and Union Market! Featuring a spacious bedroom, cozy den, ample kitchen counter space, and gas cooking, this apartment is conveniently located just minutes to shopping, restaurants, nightlife and more! Pets welcome on a case by case basis. Water included in the rent. Gas, electricity, cable/internet, and A/C units are a tenant responsibility.