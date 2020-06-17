1230-A Half Street Southwest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

A renovated two-bedroom one-bath residence in The Stadium DistriCt is looking for a responsible renter(s) who wants to live next to Nationals Stadium,Yards Park, Audi Field, Canal Park, Eastern Market, Barracks row and the Southwest Waterfront this spring. Unit will come unfurnished for $2,525.00 and available for you to move in as early as May 1, 2020. Fully furnished for an extra $125 a month (great for out of town professionals or military members only coming to DC for a year)



Video for upstairs unit: https://youtu.be/X4mpE0Xfxl0



The 1910 vintage row house has undergone a rebirth and has been renovated for you. Uniquely nestled between two vibrant neighborhood, the house comes equipped with updated appliances, new granite countertops to augment the new hardwood floors. You will enjoy a renovated full bathroom with a laundry area attached, central Air/AC and rear large 20 by 20-private backyard, private balcony off bedroom for entertaining and BBQing. With the baseball stadium one block away, there will be no need to tailgate when the pre-game party is in your new back yard. Simplify your commute to work with plenty of on-street parking, two metro stops (Waterfront and Navy Yard) and a nearby Capital Bikeshare, which will reduce stress and enable you to walk-in and enjoy this rejuvenated row house sized just right for your urban lifestyle. If you are working on the Hill, at the Navy Yard or Ft. McNair you cannot beat this location.



A great opportunity for someone relocating, military or someone on temporary orders. Both good dogs and cats are welcome. A non-refundable fee of $300 for cats and $450 for dogs at move-in with a $35 per month fee for cats and $45 for dogs. More about our rentals visit www.StadiumDistrictFlats.com

