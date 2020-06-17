All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 2 2020 at 3:07 AM

1230-A Half Street Southwest

1230 Half St SW · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Half St SW, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
A renovated two-bedroom one-bath residence in The Stadium DistriCt is looking for a responsible renter(s) who wants to live next to Nationals Stadium,Yards Park, Audi Field, Canal Park, Eastern Market, Barracks row and the Southwest Waterfront this spring. Unit will come unfurnished for $2,525.00 and available for you to move in as early as May 1, 2020. Fully furnished for an extra $125 a month (great for out of town professionals or military members only coming to DC for a year)

Video for upstairs unit: https://youtu.be/X4mpE0Xfxl0

The 1910 vintage row house has undergone a rebirth and has been renovated for you. Uniquely nestled between two vibrant neighborhood, the house comes equipped with updated appliances, new granite countertops to augment the new hardwood floors. You will enjoy a renovated full bathroom with a laundry area attached, central Air/AC and rear large 20 by 20-private backyard, private balcony off bedroom for entertaining and BBQing. With the baseball stadium one block away, there will be no need to tailgate when the pre-game party is in your new back yard. Simplify your commute to work with plenty of on-street parking, two metro stops (Waterfront and Navy Yard) and a nearby Capital Bikeshare, which will reduce stress and enable you to walk-in and enjoy this rejuvenated row house sized just right for your urban lifestyle. If you are working on the Hill, at the Navy Yard or Ft. McNair you cannot beat this location.

A great opportunity for someone relocating, military or someone on temporary orders. Both good dogs and cats are welcome. A non-refundable fee of $300 for cats and $450 for dogs at move-in with a $35 per month fee for cats and $45 for dogs. More about our rentals visit www.StadiumDistrictFlats.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230-A Half Street Southwest have any available units?
1230-A Half Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230-A Half Street Southwest have?
Some of 1230-A Half Street Southwest's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230-A Half Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1230-A Half Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230-A Half Street Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230-A Half Street Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1230-A Half Street Southwest offer parking?
No, 1230-A Half Street Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1230-A Half Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230-A Half Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230-A Half Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 1230-A Half Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1230-A Half Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1230-A Half Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1230-A Half Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230-A Half Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

