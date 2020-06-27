All apartments in Washington
1230 31ST ST NW #4
1230 31ST ST NW #4

1230 31st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Georgetown
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1230 31st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Bright and spacious end-unit penthouse with vaulted ceilings and skylights. New wood floors throughout, freshly painted and new resin deck boards on both private patios. Entertain and enjoy the outdoors from your living room patio that overlooks the lush courtyard. The master bedroom also has its own private balcony. Upstairs is the den/loft which can be used as a home office or second bedroom. Includes one underground garage parking space large enough for an SUV, and is managed by Colonial Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

