1230 31ST ST NW #4

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage courtyard

Bright and spacious end-unit penthouse with vaulted ceilings and skylights. New wood floors throughout, freshly painted and new resin deck boards on both private patios. Entertain and enjoy the outdoors from your living room patio that overlooks the lush courtyard. The master bedroom also has its own private balcony. Upstairs is the den/loft which can be used as a home office or second bedroom. Includes one underground garage parking space large enough for an SUV, and is managed by Colonial Parking.