Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

123 Randolph Pl NW

123 Randolph Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

123 Randolph Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
pet friendly
In the heart of Bloomingdale DC on a quiet tree lined street, Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath townhome! The home features three levels and offers a finished basement with a bedroom and full bathroom. The home is close to amazing restaurants, bars and coffee shops and has a great neighborhood feel!

PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:

- 4 BR
- 2 BATH
- Spacious living room with bay windows
- Separate dining room brand new table included!
- Gas cooking
- White cabinets
- Quartz counters
- Stainless steel appliances
- Pantry
- Built in cabinet in kitchen for additional storage
- Ceilings fans in all bedrooms and several rooms in home
- Window AC
- Radiator heating
- Full bath in basement
- Basement is fully carpeted
- Washer and dryer
- Large bedroom in basement
- Additional storage in basement
- Master bedroom is carpeted
- Master has huge walk in closet plus two additional smaller closets
- Second bedroom has hardwood floors
- Third bedroom has hardwood floors, and large bay windows
- Dogs ok $250 dep
- Street parking
- Tenant pays utilities

AVAILABLE NOW!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5329866)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Randolph Pl NW have any available units?
123 Randolph Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 123 Randolph Pl NW have?
Some of 123 Randolph Pl NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Randolph Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
123 Randolph Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Randolph Pl NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Randolph Pl NW is pet friendly.
Does 123 Randolph Pl NW offer parking?
No, 123 Randolph Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 123 Randolph Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Randolph Pl NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Randolph Pl NW have a pool?
No, 123 Randolph Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 123 Randolph Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 123 Randolph Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Randolph Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Randolph Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.

