123 Randolph Pl NW

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar pet friendly

In the heart of Bloomingdale DC on a quiet tree lined street, Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath townhome! The home features three levels and offers a finished basement with a bedroom and full bathroom. The home is close to amazing restaurants, bars and coffee shops and has a great neighborhood feel!



PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:



- 4 BR

- 2 BATH

- Spacious living room with bay windows

- Separate dining room brand new table included!

- Gas cooking

- White cabinets

- Quartz counters

- Stainless steel appliances

- Pantry

- Built in cabinet in kitchen for additional storage

- Ceilings fans in all bedrooms and several rooms in home

- Window AC

- Radiator heating

- Full bath in basement

- Basement is fully carpeted

- Washer and dryer

- Large bedroom in basement

- Additional storage in basement

- Master bedroom is carpeted

- Master has huge walk in closet plus two additional smaller closets

- Second bedroom has hardwood floors

- Third bedroom has hardwood floors, and large bay windows

- Dogs ok $250 dep

- Street parking

- Tenant pays utilities



AVAILABLE NOW!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5329866)