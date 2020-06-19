123 Randolph Pl NW

Amenities
In the heart of Bloomingdale DC on a quiet tree lined street, Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath townhome! The home features three levels and offers a finished basement with a bedroom and full bathroom. The home is close to amazing restaurants, bars and coffee shops and has a great neighborhood feel!
PROPERTY HIGHLIGHTS:
- 4 BR
- 2 BATH
- Spacious living room with bay windows
- Separate dining room brand new table included!
- Gas cooking
- White cabinets
- Quartz counters
- Stainless steel appliances
- Pantry
- Built in cabinet in kitchen for additional storage
- Ceilings fans in all bedrooms and several rooms in home
- Window AC
- Radiator heating
- Full bath in basement
- Basement is fully carpeted
- Washer and dryer
- Large bedroom in basement
- Additional storage in basement
- Master bedroom is carpeted
- Master has huge walk in closet plus two additional smaller closets
- Second bedroom has hardwood floors
- Third bedroom has hardwood floors, and large bay windows
- Dogs ok $250 dep
- Street parking
- Tenant pays utilities
AVAILABLE NOW!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5329866)