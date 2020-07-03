1228 31ST ST NW #5

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage microwave

Hamilton Court Residences - Spacious top floor duplex in the heart of Georgetown. Bright southern exposure with views toward M Street/Rosslyn. The main level features stunning vaulted ceilings, skylights, galley kitchen, open concept living and dining space, and access to a private patio. Featuring a cozy one bedroom suite on the main level, and a massive one bedroom suite on the upper level. In unit washer and dry on the upper level. Close to everything! On-site underground garage parking available for $295/month via Colonial Parking.