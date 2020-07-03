All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1228 31ST ST NW #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1228 31ST ST NW #5
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:51 AM

1228 31ST ST NW #5

1228 31st Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Georgetown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1228 31st Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Hamilton Court Residences - Spacious top floor duplex in the heart of Georgetown. Bright southern exposure with views toward M Street/Rosslyn. The main level features stunning vaulted ceilings, skylights, galley kitchen, open concept living and dining space, and access to a private patio. Featuring a cozy one bedroom suite on the main level, and a massive one bedroom suite on the upper level. In unit washer and dry on the upper level. Close to everything! On-site underground garage parking available for $295/month via Colonial Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 31ST ST NW #5 have any available units?
1228 31ST ST NW #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1228 31ST ST NW #5 have?
Some of 1228 31ST ST NW #5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 31ST ST NW #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1228 31ST ST NW #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 31ST ST NW #5 pet-friendly?
No, 1228 31ST ST NW #5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1228 31ST ST NW #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1228 31ST ST NW #5 offers parking.
Does 1228 31ST ST NW #5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1228 31ST ST NW #5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 31ST ST NW #5 have a pool?
No, 1228 31ST ST NW #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1228 31ST ST NW #5 have accessible units?
No, 1228 31ST ST NW #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 31ST ST NW #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1228 31ST ST NW #5 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carillon House
2500 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
2231 Ontario
2231 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Carver
211 Elm Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Richman Towers
3055 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Valo
222 M Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University