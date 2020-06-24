All apartments in Washington
1224 Eton Ct Nw
1224 Eton Ct Nw

1224 Eton Ct NW · No Longer Available
Location

1224 Eton Ct NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Beautiful Move-in ready Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Two Level Townhome in the heart Georgetown! Upon entering this space you are met with the gorgeous kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space. Next, the spacious living room/dining room combo follows with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. The upstairs holds a remodeled bathroom and both bedrooms. Each with large windows, generous reach-in closet space and ample natural light. Located right off of M Street, the city is in the palm of your hands. Enjoy the boutiques and endless restaurants that Georgetown has to offer. This amazing space is available NOW and is a definite MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1224 Eton Ct Nw have any available units?
1224 Eton Ct Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1224 Eton Ct Nw have?
Some of 1224 Eton Ct Nw's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1224 Eton Ct Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1224 Eton Ct Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1224 Eton Ct Nw pet-friendly?
No, 1224 Eton Ct Nw is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1224 Eton Ct Nw offer parking?
No, 1224 Eton Ct Nw does not offer parking.
Does 1224 Eton Ct Nw have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1224 Eton Ct Nw does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1224 Eton Ct Nw have a pool?
No, 1224 Eton Ct Nw does not have a pool.
Does 1224 Eton Ct Nw have accessible units?
No, 1224 Eton Ct Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1224 Eton Ct Nw have units with dishwashers?
No, 1224 Eton Ct Nw does not have units with dishwashers.
