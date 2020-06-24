1224 Eton Ct Nw

Amenities

Beautiful Move-in ready Two Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Two Level Townhome in the heart Georgetown! Upon entering this space you are met with the gorgeous kitchen featuring granite countertops, stainless steel appliances & ample cabinet space. Next, the spacious living room/dining room combo follows with hardwood floors and wood burning fireplace. The upstairs holds a remodeled bathroom and both bedrooms. Each with large windows, generous reach-in closet space and ample natural light. Located right off of M Street, the city is in the palm of your hands. Enjoy the boutiques and endless restaurants that Georgetown has to offer. This amazing space is available NOW and is a definite MUST SEE!