1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE

1219 Constitution Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Constitution Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning renovated Victorian Row House in Capitol Hill. Only 1 block north of Lincoln Park. Central staircase, gourmet eat-in kitchen with heated floors, Stainless Steel appliances. Newer washer/dryer, gleaming hard wood floors, new windows, recessed lighting. Most trims, doors and woodwork are original & restored. 2 AC units. Deck off kitchen. Fenced tiled patio. Less than a mile to Eastern Market, Metro, H Street nightlife and Union Station. Basement is not for rent. Occupancy date can be negotiated for ealier than Jan 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE have any available units?
1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE have?
Some of 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE pet-friendly?
No, 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE offers parking.
Does 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE have a pool?
No, 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE has units with dishwashers.

