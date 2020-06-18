1219 CONSTITUTION AVE NE

Amenities

Stunning renovated Victorian Row House in Capitol Hill. Only 1 block north of Lincoln Park. Central staircase, gourmet eat-in kitchen with heated floors, Stainless Steel appliances. Newer washer/dryer, gleaming hard wood floors, new windows, recessed lighting. Most trims, doors and woodwork are original & restored. 2 AC units. Deck off kitchen. Fenced tiled patio. Less than a mile to Eastern Market, Metro, H Street nightlife and Union Station. Basement is not for rent. Occupancy date can be negotiated for ealier than Jan 15th.