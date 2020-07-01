All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1217 UPSHUR STREET NE
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

1217 UPSHUR STREET NE

1217 Upshur Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1217 Upshur Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20017
Michigan Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
More pictures to come! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom with own private expansive lot in Brookland! Enjoy tons of privacy in this single family home updated in 2014 with tons of windows, hardwood floors, and high ceilings throughout the three floors of living space. The gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Main level also boasts plenty of room for a large dining table and separate family room. Off the kitchen is a large porch with table and grill for a relaxing dinner or summertime barbecue. Second level hosts three bedrooms and two full baths. Each bedroom has ample closet space and can fit a queen sized bed. Master bathroom has separate large soaking tub and private shower along with double vanity. Basement has another full bathroom along with separate bedroom with closet. Basement also boasts separate entrance to back yard. Outside yard wraps around entire home with three garden plots, a gazebo, and dog run. Washer and dryer in unit. Driveway parking for two cars. Pet friendly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE have any available units?
1217 UPSHUR STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE have?
Some of 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1217 UPSHUR STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE offers parking.
Does 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1217 UPSHUR STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Woodward
733 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Meridian at Gallery Place
450 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
Anthology
625 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Alto Towers
3206 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Kenyon House
1349 Kenyon St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University