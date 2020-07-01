1217 UPSHUR STREET NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking bbq/grill

More pictures to come! Gorgeous 4 bedroom/3.5 bathroom with own private expansive lot in Brookland! Enjoy tons of privacy in this single family home updated in 2014 with tons of windows, hardwood floors, and high ceilings throughout the three floors of living space. The gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. Main level also boasts plenty of room for a large dining table and separate family room. Off the kitchen is a large porch with table and grill for a relaxing dinner or summertime barbecue. Second level hosts three bedrooms and two full baths. Each bedroom has ample closet space and can fit a queen sized bed. Master bathroom has separate large soaking tub and private shower along with double vanity. Basement has another full bathroom along with separate bedroom with closet. Basement also boasts separate entrance to back yard. Outside yard wraps around entire home with three garden plots, a gazebo, and dog run. Washer and dryer in unit. Driveway parking for two cars. Pet friendly.