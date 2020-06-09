1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A

Amenities

Incredible Finishes in this Luxurious 4BD/2.5BA House Available July 1! - Outstanding renovation in this spacious and modern 4BD/2.5BA home available in Columbia Heights July 1! You have to see to believe these photos! A rare find - gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout common areas, modern built-in storage throughout, a sleek and modern gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, and serene backyard perfect for entertaining. Gleaming quartz counters throughout. Designer finishes abound! Huge bathrooms with double sinks and tons of closet space with Elfa built-ins. Gas fireplace in living room.



Great location 3 blocks from Columbia Heights Metro (blue, green, and yellow lines) and the abundance of shops, restaurants, and nightlife along 14th and 11th Streets NW. This quiet tree-lined block is close to everything! Easy walk to Meridian Hill Park.



Off-street parking available for $150/month! Small pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Water covered by basement tenant in exchange for using electricity when visiting DC.



