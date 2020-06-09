All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A
1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A

1215 Harvard Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Columbia Heights
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1215 Harvard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible Finishes in this Luxurious 4BD/2.5BA House Available July 1! - Outstanding renovation in this spacious and modern 4BD/2.5BA home available in Columbia Heights July 1! You have to see to believe these photos! A rare find - gorgeous new hardwood floors throughout common areas, modern built-in storage throughout, a sleek and modern gourmet kitchen with butler's pantry, and serene backyard perfect for entertaining. Gleaming quartz counters throughout. Designer finishes abound! Huge bathrooms with double sinks and tons of closet space with Elfa built-ins. Gas fireplace in living room.

Great location 3 blocks from Columbia Heights Metro (blue, green, and yellow lines) and the abundance of shops, restaurants, and nightlife along 14th and 11th Streets NW. This quiet tree-lined block is close to everything! Easy walk to Meridian Hill Park.

Off-street parking available for $150/month! Small pets welcome subject to owner approval and $50/month pet rent. $45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Water covered by basement tenant in exchange for using electricity when visiting DC.

(RLNE4967196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A have any available units?
1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A have?
Some of 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A offers parking.
Does 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A have a pool?
No, 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1215 Harvard Street NW Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
