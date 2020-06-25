1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Completely renovated home ready for immediate occupancy. Walk to trolley, restaurants, shops, metro, Union Market, Ivy City, and Gallaudet. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Remodeled in suite master bath in addition to remodeled upper hall bath. Private off street parking with electric door opener. Granite and stainless steel in the kitchen. Half bath on main level. Separate dining area. Beautiful exposed brick on main level wall. Lower level bedroom with built ins for extra storage. Newly remodeled lower level and full bath. French doors to patio let in tons of light. Relax on the front patio with fenced front yard. Deck off of kitchen. Lower level patio area under weather proofed deck in addition to private parking area. Extra storage under deck stairs. Every bit of space utilized for extra storage inside and out. No vouchers