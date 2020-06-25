All apartments in Washington
1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE

1205 Trinidad Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Trinidad Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated home ready for immediate occupancy. Walk to trolley, restaurants, shops, metro, Union Market, Ivy City, and Gallaudet. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. Remodeled in suite master bath in addition to remodeled upper hall bath. Private off street parking with electric door opener. Granite and stainless steel in the kitchen. Half bath on main level. Separate dining area. Beautiful exposed brick on main level wall. Lower level bedroom with built ins for extra storage. Newly remodeled lower level and full bath. French doors to patio let in tons of light. Relax on the front patio with fenced front yard. Deck off of kitchen. Lower level patio area under weather proofed deck in addition to private parking area. Extra storage under deck stairs. Every bit of space utilized for extra storage inside and out. No vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have any available units?
1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have?
Some of 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE is pet friendly.
Does 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE offer parking?
Yes, 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE offers parking.
Does 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 TRINIDAD AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
