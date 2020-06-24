All apartments in Washington
12 WALNUT ST NW
12 WALNUT ST NW

12 Walnut Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

12 Walnut Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20012
Fort Totten - Riggs Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Beautiful, single-family home in quiet neighborhood in Takoma, DC. Walk to metro, downtown Takoma, restaurants, shops, Farmer's Market, Post Office, exercise, salon, more. Hardwood floors, separate dining area, on and off-street parking, fenced in yard. Additional closet space with hanging rods spanning the length of the house located up the stairs through the master bedroom closet. Applicants must have good credit. Application required for each adult occupant 18 and over. Application fee $55 each. Lawn service provided; tenant pays all utilities. No smoking allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

