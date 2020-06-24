12 WALNUT ST NW

Amenities

Beautiful, single-family home in quiet neighborhood in Takoma, DC. Walk to metro, downtown Takoma, restaurants, shops, Farmer's Market, Post Office, exercise, salon, more. Hardwood floors, separate dining area, on and off-street parking, fenced in yard. Additional closet space with hanging rods spanning the length of the house located up the stairs through the master bedroom closet. Applicants must have good credit. Application required for each adult occupant 18 and over. Application fee $55 each. Lawn service provided; tenant pays all utilities. No smoking allowed!