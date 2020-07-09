All apartments in Washington
117 Danbury St SW
117 Danbury St SW

117 Danbury Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

117 Danbury Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QJUUKUj2ZCa

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com presents this beautiful spacious townhouse conveniently located near Major Highway to Downtown DC i295, Shopping center and much more. Features include: Recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, small patio, plenty of natural lighting, carpet hardwood and laminate floors, garage parking and more.

This home is less than a 10 minute drive from National Harbor, Tanger Outlet and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Danbury St SW have any available units?
117 Danbury St SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Danbury St SW have?
Some of 117 Danbury St SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Danbury St SW currently offering any rent specials?
117 Danbury St SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Danbury St SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Danbury St SW is pet friendly.
Does 117 Danbury St SW offer parking?
Yes, 117 Danbury St SW offers parking.
Does 117 Danbury St SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Danbury St SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Danbury St SW have a pool?
No, 117 Danbury St SW does not have a pool.
Does 117 Danbury St SW have accessible units?
No, 117 Danbury St SW does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Danbury St SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Danbury St SW does not have units with dishwashers.

