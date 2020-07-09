117 Danbury St SW

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Take A Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QJUUKUj2ZCa



Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com presents this beautiful spacious townhouse conveniently located near Major Highway to Downtown DC i295, Shopping center and much more. Features include: Recessed lighting, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, small patio, plenty of natural lighting, carpet hardwood and laminate floors, garage parking and more.



This home is less than a 10 minute drive from National Harbor, Tanger Outlet and more.