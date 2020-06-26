1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 29th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Ron at 404-519-7809 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.