All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne
Last updated May 14 2020 at 7:25 AM

1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne

1160 Holbrook Terrace NE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1160 Holbrook Terrace NE, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in Washington. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. Utilities included: electricity, heat, gas, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Apr 29th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Ron at 404-519-7809 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne have any available units?
1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne have?
Some of 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne pet-friendly?
Yes, 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne is pet friendly.
Does 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne offer parking?
No, 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne does not offer parking.
Does 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne have a pool?
No, 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne have accessible units?
No, 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 Holbrook Terrace Ne has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Fahrenheit
3930 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE
Washington, DC 20002
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University