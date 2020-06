Amenities

in unit laundry parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Cozy 2BR/1.5 bath row home is just blocks away from the Gallaudet/NoMa Metro Station, Union Market, Trader Joe's, Harris Teeter, Giant, and Whole Foods. There is a front yard space for enjoying the outdoors and a rear gated parking pad for off-street parking. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. Central A/C and heating. Half bath on main floor.



Call Columbia Property Management (888) 857-6594 for more information.