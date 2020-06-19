All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1121 24th St NW Unit 209.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1121 24th St NW Unit 209
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1121 24th St NW Unit 209

1121 24th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1121 24th St NW, Washington, DC 20037
Foggy Bottom - GWU - West End

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
West End Studio w/ All Utilities Included! - This classy and efficient studio has everything you need for city living! This unit has been updated with neutral colors, beautiful faux-hardwood floors, and high-end finishes. Step into the living area, which has great lighting from the windows and custom light fixtures. A mini-split unit provides efficient heating and cooling. The petite but modern kitchen is at the heart of the home. It features all brand new stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a wine fridge. Built-in shelving in the closet can be customized to fit your needs. Off to the side is the lovely tiled bathroom with a large vanity.

Perfectly situated, just blocks from George Washington University Campus, you are minutes from the Foggy Bottom Metro (Blue/Orange) and Dupont Metro (Red) as well ample bus routes running all over the city, and easy access to Route 66 and Route 29. Foggy Bottom boasts great restaurants and nightlife including District Commons, Founding Farmers, and McFadden's, a DC landmark to satisfy all your libation needs. Trader Joe's and Whole Foods are both right around the corner. Head West and enjoy all Georgetown has to offer. Great shopping, restaurants, bars, and DC largest movie theater. This nest is true city living at its best.

Security deposit equal to one month's rent. All essential utilities (water and electric) are included and laundry is free and located in the basement. Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for building's $250 move-in fee and $75 application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4638554)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 have any available units?
1121 24th St NW Unit 209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 have?
Some of 1121 24th St NW Unit 209's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 24th St NW Unit 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 pet-friendly?
No, 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 offer parking?
No, 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 does not offer parking.
Does 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 have a pool?
No, 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 does not have a pool.
Does 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 have accessible units?
No, 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 24th St NW Unit 209 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Meridian Hill
2359 Ontario Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Avalon at Foxhall
4100 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Park Chelsea
880 New Jersey Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
Remington Apartments
601 24th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20037
Geno Baroni
1414 V St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University