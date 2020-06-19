1121 24th St NW Unit 209

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

West End Studio w/ All Utilities Included! - This classy and efficient studio has everything you need for city living! This unit has been updated with neutral colors, beautiful faux-hardwood floors, and high-end finishes. Step into the living area, which has great lighting from the windows and custom light fixtures. A mini-split unit provides efficient heating and cooling. The petite but modern kitchen is at the heart of the home. It features all brand new stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, and a wine fridge. Built-in shelving in the closet can be customized to fit your needs. Off to the side is the lovely tiled bathroom with a large vanity.



Perfectly situated, just blocks from George Washington University Campus, you are minutes from the Foggy Bottom Metro (Blue/Orange) and Dupont Metro (Red) as well ample bus routes running all over the city, and easy access to Route 66 and Route 29. Foggy Bottom boasts great restaurants and nightlife including District Commons, Founding Farmers, and McFadden's, a DC landmark to satisfy all your libation needs. Trader Joe's and Whole Foods are both right around the corner. Head West and enjoy all Georgetown has to offer. Great shopping, restaurants, bars, and DC largest movie theater. This nest is true city living at its best.



Security deposit equal to one month's rent. All essential utilities (water and electric) are included and laundry is free and located in the basement. Sorry, no pets. Tenant responsible for building's $250 move-in fee and $75 application fee.



No Pets Allowed



