Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1117 O St NW
Last updated August 2 2019 at 5:03 PM

1117 O St NW

1117 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1117 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e5931b6086 ---- A beautiful and spacious unfurnished 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom, 830-square foot condo in a row house with ample storage space, located conveniently in the heart of Logan Circle. It is a short walking distance to restaurants, nightlife, grocery stores, Metro rail and bus lines, and downtown DC. The unit includes: -An open floor plan -Hardwood floors. -An updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and a gas stove. -Internal laundry room with washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 O St NW have any available units?
1117 O St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 O St NW have?
Some of 1117 O St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 O St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1117 O St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 O St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1117 O St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1117 O St NW offer parking?
No, 1117 O St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1117 O St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 O St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 O St NW have a pool?
No, 1117 O St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1117 O St NW have accessible units?
No, 1117 O St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 O St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 O St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

