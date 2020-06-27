1117 Fairmont St., NW - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Built in 1910, this beautiful three-bedroom house in the up-and-coming Columbia Heights neighborhood underwent an absolutely stunning renovation just a few years ago. Vaulted ceilings and hard floors on the main floor conjure the classic turn of the century row house feel accented by a living room/dining room/kitchen open plan concept, perfect for entertaining. Also on the main floor is a half bath and separate family room that leads to a back patio deck and enclosed outside entertain area with grill. Upstairs , there are three bedrooms and two full-baths, highlighted by a large and airy master bedroom with a sitting area, his/her closets, ceiling fan, and stylish master bath with his/her sinks and skylight. The original wood floors have been refinished and look amazing. Other highlights include:



Secure parking in the back

Gourmet kitchen with high quality stainless steel appliances

Full-sized high-performance washer and dryer upstairs

Central heating and air (HVAC system just two years old)

Wireless internet and cable ready

Gas grill and large enclosed patio area

Skylights at the top of the stairs and in the master bath

Substantial storage throughout, including separate storage shed in the back yard



The house is located in an excellent location just a ten minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro and shopping center and a few blocks from outdoor cafes and restaurants along 11 Street. It is also a short walk down the hill to the U Street corridor restaurants and bars and metro station and a short walk to area parks, such as Meridian Park and Rock Creek Park.



Available September 1, minimum one-year lease. Rent does not include utilities