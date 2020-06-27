All apartments in Washington
1117 Fairmont St., NW - A
Last updated July 15 2019 at 10:34 PM

1117 Fairmont St., NW - A

1117 Fairmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1117 Fairmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Built in 1910, this beautiful three-bedroom house in the up-and-coming Columbia Heights neighborhood underwent an absolutely stunning renovation just a few years ago. Vaulted ceilings and hard floors on the main floor conjure the classic turn of the century row house feel accented by a living room/dining room/kitchen open plan concept, perfect for entertaining. Also on the main floor is a half bath and separate family room that leads to a back patio deck and enclosed outside entertain area with grill. Upstairs , there are three bedrooms and two full-baths, highlighted by a large and airy master bedroom with a sitting area, his/her closets, ceiling fan, and stylish master bath with his/her sinks and skylight. The original wood floors have been refinished and look amazing. Other highlights include:

Secure parking in the back
Gourmet kitchen with high quality stainless steel appliances
Full-sized high-performance washer and dryer upstairs
Central heating and air (HVAC system just two years old)
Wireless internet and cable ready
Gas grill and large enclosed patio area
Skylights at the top of the stairs and in the master bath
Substantial storage throughout, including separate storage shed in the back yard

The house is located in an excellent location just a ten minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro and shopping center and a few blocks from outdoor cafes and restaurants along 11 Street. It is also a short walk down the hill to the U Street corridor restaurants and bars and metro station and a short walk to area parks, such as Meridian Park and Rock Creek Park.

Available September 1, minimum one-year lease. Rent does not include utilities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A have any available units?
1117 Fairmont St., NW - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A have?
Some of 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Fairmont St., NW - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A offers parking.
Does 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A have a pool?
No, 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A have accessible units?
No, 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1117 Fairmont St., NW - A does not have units with dishwashers.
