Washington, DC
1112 M St Nw Unit: 602
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1112 M St Nw Unit: 602

1112 M Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1112 M Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Square

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
All utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.

Short distance to Mt. Vernon Metro, McPherson Square and Metro Center stations.

Cable/high-speed internet access ready, bike storage, and fitness center!

Sorry, no pets! This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.

Professionally managed by Keener Management Inc. (EHO)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 have any available units?
1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 have?
Some of 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 currently offering any rent specials?
1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 pet-friendly?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 offer parking?
Yes, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 offers parking.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 have a pool?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 does not have a pool.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 have accessible units?
No, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 does not have accessible units.
Does 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1112 M St Nw Unit: 602 has units with dishwashers.

