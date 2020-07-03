1112 M St Nw Unit: 602

Amenities
All utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.
Short distance to Mt. Vernon Metro, McPherson Square and Metro Center stations.
Cable/high-speed internet access ready, bike storage, and fitness center!
Sorry, no pets! This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.
Professionally managed by Keener Management Inc. (EHO)
Front desk services
On-Site Management and Maintenance with 24 Hour Emergency Service
Hardwood floors
Granite Countertops
Gas Range
Fitness Center
Bike Storage