1112 M St Nw Unit: 602

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access

All utilities included. Renovated kitchen with dishwasher. W/D in unit and wood flooring. Parking available at an extra cost.



Short distance to Mt. Vernon Metro, McPherson Square and Metro Center stations.



Cable/high-speed internet access ready, bike storage, and fitness center!



Sorry, no pets! This property is converting to a smoke-free living environment.



Professionally managed by Keener Management Inc. (EHO)



