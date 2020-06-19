All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 22 2019 at 1:32 PM

1111 11th Street NW- 1

1111 Us Route 29 · No Longer Available
Location

1111 Us Route 29, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/835b49c048 ---- Perfectly situated between Mt. Vernon Square and Logan Circle this immaculate 1 bedroom condo provides you all the natural light and luxuries you could need. This condominium comes with pristine hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, hardwood countertops, in unit washer / dryer and black granite countertops. Feel free to extend your relaxation to the outdoor balcony that is abound with plants, seating options and amazing views. Tenant pays electric, 2 year lease options available. Contact us today to make this amazing apartment your home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1111 11th Street NW- 1 have any available units?
1111 11th Street NW- 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1111 11th Street NW- 1 have?
Some of 1111 11th Street NW- 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1111 11th Street NW- 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1111 11th Street NW- 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1111 11th Street NW- 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1111 11th Street NW- 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1111 11th Street NW- 1 offer parking?
No, 1111 11th Street NW- 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1111 11th Street NW- 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1111 11th Street NW- 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1111 11th Street NW- 1 have a pool?
No, 1111 11th Street NW- 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1111 11th Street NW- 1 have accessible units?
No, 1111 11th Street NW- 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1111 11th Street NW- 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1111 11th Street NW- 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

