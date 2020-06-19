1111 11th Street NW- 1

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/835b49c048 ---- Perfectly situated between Mt. Vernon Square and Logan Circle this immaculate 1 bedroom condo provides you all the natural light and luxuries you could need. This condominium comes with pristine hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, hardwood countertops, in unit washer / dryer and black granite countertops. Feel free to extend your relaxation to the outdoor balcony that is abound with plants, seating options and amazing views. Tenant pays electric, 2 year lease options available. Contact us today to make this amazing apartment your home!