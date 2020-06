Amenities

NEW PRICE!!



Situated in Capitol Hill with easy access to both the Eastern Market metro and Union Station, this 1 BR 1 bath is in an ideal location! You have great restaurants, shops and so much more!



Property Highlights:

- 1 BR

- 1 Bath

- Own separate entrance

- Newly painted

- Gas cooking

- W/D in unit

- Pets case by case basis

- Separate AC unit from home

- Alarm for apartment included



AVAILABLE NOW!



