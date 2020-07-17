All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 PM

1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

1107 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest · (703) 986-3257
Location

1107 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Mount Vernon Square

Price and availability

8 Bedrooms

Unit 8 Bed · Avail. now

$9,900

8 Bed · 4 Bath · 4320 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
media room
Step in this * RARELY AVAILABLE * Elegant, Well maintained, FURNISHED Historic Property in Heart of DC. One of the last surviving early antebellum Federal homes. This four story home has 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Elegantly appointed with top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances, granite and Spanish Albero ceramic tile with decorative ceramic inserts . Strauss chandeliers, high ceilings are few features you will come across while touring this property. Tenant Responsibility : Walking distance to Metro Center Station, Mcpherson Square and Gallery Pl Chinatown Metro Station. Close to CONVENTION Center, Restaurants. Close to major attractions as WARNER Theater, White house, Capitol hill. A MUST SEE PROPERTY!!! Schedule your private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have any available units?
1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW has a unit available for $9,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have?
Some of 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW currently offering any rent specials?
1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW pet-friendly?
No, 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW offer parking?
No, 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not offer parking.
Does 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have a pool?
No, 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have a pool.
Does 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have accessible units?
No, 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW has units with dishwashers.
