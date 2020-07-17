1107 MASSACHUSETTS AVENUE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities media room

Step in this * RARELY AVAILABLE * Elegant, Well maintained, FURNISHED Historic Property in Heart of DC. One of the last surviving early antebellum Federal homes. This four story home has 8 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. Elegantly appointed with top-of-the-line fixtures and appliances, granite and Spanish Albero ceramic tile with decorative ceramic inserts . Strauss chandeliers, high ceilings are few features you will come across while touring this property. Tenant Responsibility : Walking distance to Metro Center Station, Mcpherson Square and Gallery Pl Chinatown Metro Station. Close to CONVENTION Center, Restaurants. Close to major attractions as WARNER Theater, White house, Capitol hill. A MUST SEE PROPERTY!!! Schedule your private tour today.