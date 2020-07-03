Amenities

$2700 / 2br - 902ft2 - Charming and updated Georgetown Rowhouse with 2 Bed 1 BA (Georgetown/1036 31st Street NW) - Don't miss this cozy and updated 2 bedroom one bathroom townhouse, located below M Street and close to the Georgetown waterfront. The townhouse has just been repainted, and has a new kitchen and updated bathroom. Features include hardwood floors, kitchen with dishwasher, fireplace, washer/dryer, and a patio behind the house.



Monthly rent is $2,700 plus all utilities. Available September 1st, minimum one year lease term. Minimum FICO score of 650 required.



Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate: 202-338-0500 *No calls please. For all inquiries please email John at johntaylor@chatel.us



****Equal Housing Opportunity Provider****



