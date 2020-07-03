All apartments in Washington
Last updated November 4 2019 at 2:56 PM

1036 31st Street, NW

1036 31st Street NW · No Longer Available
Location

1036 31st Street NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$2700 / 2br - 902ft2 - Charming and updated Georgetown Rowhouse with 2 Bed 1 BA (Georgetown/1036 31st Street NW) - Don't miss this cozy and updated 2 bedroom one bathroom townhouse, located below M Street and close to the Georgetown waterfront. The townhouse has just been repainted, and has a new kitchen and updated bathroom. Features include hardwood floors, kitchen with dishwasher, fireplace, washer/dryer, and a patio behind the house.

Monthly rent is $2,700 plus all utilities. Available September 1st, minimum one year lease term. Minimum FICO score of 650 required.

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate: 202-338-0500 *No calls please. For all inquiries please email John at johntaylor@chatel.us

****Equal Housing Opportunity Provider****

(RLNE5114816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 31st Street, NW have any available units?
1036 31st Street, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1036 31st Street, NW have?
Some of 1036 31st Street, NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 31st Street, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1036 31st Street, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 31st Street, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1036 31st Street, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1036 31st Street, NW offer parking?
No, 1036 31st Street, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1036 31st Street, NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1036 31st Street, NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 31st Street, NW have a pool?
No, 1036 31st Street, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1036 31st Street, NW have accessible units?
No, 1036 31st Street, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 31st Street, NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1036 31st Street, NW has units with dishwashers.

