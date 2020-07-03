1026 8th Unit: B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Large, Furnished Luxury 3-Bedroom, 2.5 Baths. H-Street/Noma Neighborhood. Available September 1, 2018. 2000 square foot condo, fully furnished to a high standard. Owner is flexible on tenants renting furnished or unfurnished. Rental comes with parking spot in private garage to the rear of the property.



Completely renovated in 2017, The Holly Condominium consists of three unique, luxury, and modern styled units. This condo is in excellent condition and well maintained, featuring beautifully renovated bathrooms and kitchen.



First floor entryway leads to spacious open-plan living area. Kitchen features stainless steel Miele appliances, a gas stove, wine fridge, and dining area with space to seat 6-8 for dinner. Includes half bath. Access to private and spacious deck with grill and large seating area through double doors off living area.



Third bedroom currently used as study with sleeper futon for guests. Jack and Jill bathroom with huge shower and double vanities leads into Second Bedroom featuring Queen bed and walk-in closet.



Upstairs is a large Master Suite, with King bed and sitting area, ample closet space and a huge bathroom with free-standing tub.



The property features include central air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors throughout. ADT alarm. Very generous storage space throughout.



Located in the H Street / NoMa area, one of DCs hottest neighborhoods. Brand new Whole Foods Grocery (6 mins walk), Union Market (8 mins) and Trader Joes (8 mins), in addition to endless restaurants, an arts complex, and a variety of entertainment venues. Closest metro is Noma/NY Ave (12 min). Short walk to the Capitol building (30 mins) and other government offices. Great transportation options nearby including H Street Streetcar, bus lines, Union Station (0.4 miles), and red line metro. DC living the way it should be!