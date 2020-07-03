All apartments in Washington
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1026 8th Unit: B

1026 8th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1026 8th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
H Street-NoMa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Large, Furnished Luxury 3-Bedroom, 2.5 Baths. H-Street/Noma Neighborhood. Available September 1, 2018. 2000 square foot condo, fully furnished to a high standard. Owner is flexible on tenants renting furnished or unfurnished. Rental comes with parking spot in private garage to the rear of the property.

Completely renovated in 2017, The Holly Condominium consists of three unique, luxury, and modern styled units. This condo is in excellent condition and well maintained, featuring beautifully renovated bathrooms and kitchen.

First floor entryway leads to spacious open-plan living area. Kitchen features stainless steel Miele appliances, a gas stove, wine fridge, and dining area with space to seat 6-8 for dinner. Includes half bath. Access to private and spacious deck with grill and large seating area through double doors off living area.

Third bedroom currently used as study with sleeper futon for guests. Jack and Jill bathroom with huge shower and double vanities leads into Second Bedroom featuring Queen bed and walk-in closet.

Upstairs is a large Master Suite, with King bed and sitting area, ample closet space and a huge bathroom with free-standing tub.

The property features include central air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, hardwood floors throughout. ADT alarm. Very generous storage space throughout.

Located in the H Street / NoMa area, one of DCs hottest neighborhoods. Brand new Whole Foods Grocery (6 mins walk), Union Market (8 mins) and Trader Joes (8 mins), in addition to endless restaurants, an arts complex, and a variety of entertainment venues. Closest metro is Noma/NY Ave (12 min). Short walk to the Capitol building (30 mins) and other government offices. Great transportation options nearby including H Street Streetcar, bus lines, Union Station (0.4 miles), and red line metro. DC living the way it should be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 8th Unit: B have any available units?
1026 8th Unit: B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1026 8th Unit: B have?
Some of 1026 8th Unit: B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 8th Unit: B currently offering any rent specials?
1026 8th Unit: B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 8th Unit: B pet-friendly?
No, 1026 8th Unit: B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1026 8th Unit: B offer parking?
Yes, 1026 8th Unit: B offers parking.
Does 1026 8th Unit: B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1026 8th Unit: B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 8th Unit: B have a pool?
No, 1026 8th Unit: B does not have a pool.
Does 1026 8th Unit: B have accessible units?
No, 1026 8th Unit: B does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 8th Unit: B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 8th Unit: B does not have units with dishwashers.

