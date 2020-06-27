1022 Lamont St NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities concierge cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3BD + Den / 3.5BA Row House in Columbia Heights - Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street in Columbia Heights, this 3 bedroom + Den row house features a remodeled gourmet kitchen and updated bathrooms. Youll be a couple blocks away from both Columbia Heights and Georgia Ave metro stations with plenty of shops, restaurants, and entertainment nearby.



Features:

-Den with option to convert into fourth bedroom

-Hardwood floors

-High ceilings

-Gourmet kitchen

-Stainless steel appliances

-Large kitchen island

-Updated bathrooms with modern finishes

-Walk in closet

-Full stack washer dryer

-Private backyard deck and garden



Nearby:

-Metro: Columbia Heights Metro Station (0.3mi)

-Grocery: Target. Giant, Safeway, Each Peach Market

-Restaurants: Bad Saint, Queens English, Room 11, Call Your Mother, Sonny's Pizza, Thip Khao

-Coffee: Colony Club, Coffy Cafe, Elle



*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*

Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.



Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.



Check us out at atlaslane.com



(RLNE4969333)