All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1022 Lamont St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1022 Lamont St NW
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1022 Lamont St NW

1022 Lamont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1022 Lamont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3BD + Den / 3.5BA Row House in Columbia Heights - Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street in Columbia Heights, this 3 bedroom + Den row house features a remodeled gourmet kitchen and updated bathrooms. Youll be a couple blocks away from both Columbia Heights and Georgia Ave metro stations with plenty of shops, restaurants, and entertainment nearby.

Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today!

Features:
-Den with option to convert into fourth bedroom
-Hardwood floors
-High ceilings
-Gourmet kitchen
-Stainless steel appliances
-Large kitchen island
-Updated bathrooms with modern finishes
-Walk in closet
-Full stack washer dryer
-Private backyard deck and garden

Nearby:
-Metro: Columbia Heights Metro Station (0.3mi)
-Grocery: Target. Giant, Safeway, Each Peach Market
-Restaurants: Bad Saint, Queens English, Room 11, Call Your Mother, Sonny's Pizza, Thip Khao
-Coffee: Colony Club, Coffy Cafe, Elle

*This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

Were setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com

(RLNE4969333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 Lamont St NW have any available units?
1022 Lamont St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 Lamont St NW have?
Some of 1022 Lamont St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 Lamont St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1022 Lamont St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 Lamont St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1022 Lamont St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1022 Lamont St NW offer parking?
No, 1022 Lamont St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1022 Lamont St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1022 Lamont St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 Lamont St NW have a pool?
No, 1022 Lamont St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1022 Lamont St NW have accessible units?
No, 1022 Lamont St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 Lamont St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1022 Lamont St NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Grand Parc
910 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Archer
3701 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
501 H Street
501 H St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Agora at the Collective
800 New Jersey Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Camden Roosevelt
2101 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University