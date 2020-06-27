1022 Lamont St NW

Amenities
Updated 3BD + Den / 3.5BA Row House in Columbia Heights - Nestled on a quiet, tree-lined street in Columbia Heights, this 3 bedroom + Den row house features a remodeled gourmet kitchen and updated bathrooms. Youll be a couple blocks away from both Columbia Heights and Georgia Ave metro stations with plenty of shops, restaurants, and entertainment nearby.
Features:
-Den with option to convert into fourth bedroom
-Hardwood floors
-High ceilings
-Gourmet kitchen
-Stainless steel appliances
-Large kitchen island
-Updated bathrooms with modern finishes
-Walk in closet
-Full stack washer dryer
-Private backyard deck and garden
Nearby:
-Metro: Columbia Heights Metro Station (0.3mi)
-Grocery: Target. Giant, Safeway, Each Peach Market
-Restaurants: Bad Saint, Queens English, Room 11, Call Your Mother, Sonny's Pizza, Thip Khao
-Coffee: Colony Club, Coffy Cafe, Elle
