1018 48th St, NE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

1018 48th St, NE

1018 48th Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1018 48th Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Newly Renovated Row House with Parking! Steps from Metro and Deanwood Rec Center! - This beautiful chic and modern living space is the perfect single-family home for you!

This gorgeous property has been completely renovated from top to bottom. The open floor plan features sterling gray floors throughout. The first floor is perfect for entertaining, hosting, and enjoying the company of family and friends.

The kitchen features gorgeous modern cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Also, conveniently across the kitchen area, is a half-bathroom and new washer and dryer unit.

Sleek black stairs take you to the second floor which has two bedrooms and one full bath. The front bedroom has two closets and the second has one closet overlooking a spacious backyard.

The private, fenced-in backyard includes your very own parking space! It's also a spacious area for grilling and other outdoor activities. There is also street parking available. Located one-block from the modern Deanwood Recreation Facility featuring gym and indoor pool!

This energy-efficient home includes Ring Doorbell and motion detector lights in the front and back for your comfort.

4 Minutes from the 295 - Baltimore-Washington Parkway
5 Minutes from US-50
2 Blocks from Deanwood Metro - Orange Line
12 Mins from Joint Base Anacostia - Bolling
5 Mins from Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens
Minutes from Cheng's Continental, Mary's Place, Mike's Market and Restaurant, Pineapple and Pearls, Boxcar Tavern and many more great restaurants.
10 Minutes from H St Corridor

Requirements:
One-year lease agreement min.
Security Deposit equal to one month's rent.
Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electric, cable & internet services.
No smoking.
600 Min Credit Score
Positive Rental History
Proof Of Employment
Renters Insurance
Pet Fees
Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month
Application Fee: $60.00

(RLNE5771541)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

