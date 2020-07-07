1018 48th St, NE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Newly Renovated Row House with Parking! Steps from Metro and Deanwood Rec Center! - This beautiful chic and modern living space is the perfect single-family home for you!



This gorgeous property has been completely renovated from top to bottom. The open floor plan features sterling gray floors throughout. The first floor is perfect for entertaining, hosting, and enjoying the company of family and friends.



The kitchen features gorgeous modern cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops. Also, conveniently across the kitchen area, is a half-bathroom and new washer and dryer unit.



Sleek black stairs take you to the second floor which has two bedrooms and one full bath. The front bedroom has two closets and the second has one closet overlooking a spacious backyard.



The private, fenced-in backyard includes your very own parking space! It's also a spacious area for grilling and other outdoor activities. There is also street parking available. Located one-block from the modern Deanwood Recreation Facility featuring gym and indoor pool!



This energy-efficient home includes Ring Doorbell and motion detector lights in the front and back for your comfort.



4 Minutes from the 295 - Baltimore-Washington Parkway

5 Minutes from US-50

2 Blocks from Deanwood Metro - Orange Line

12 Mins from Joint Base Anacostia - Bolling

5 Mins from Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens

Minutes from Cheng's Continental, Mary's Place, Mike's Market and Restaurant, Pineapple and Pearls, Boxcar Tavern and many more great restaurants.

10 Minutes from H St Corridor



Requirements:

One-year lease agreement min.

Security Deposit equal to one month's rent.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electric, cable & internet services.

No smoking.

600 Min Credit Score

Positive Rental History

Proof Of Employment

Renters Insurance

Pet Fees

Tenant Advantage Program: $25.00/ Month

Application Fee: $60.00



